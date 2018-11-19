Smithton, Mo. School Temporarily Put on Lockdown

SMITHTON - The Pettis County Sheriffs Department reported that a suspicious device had been removed from Smithton High School Friday morning.

The school was on lock down from around 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. All students are now safe, but there is no word on whether the device was explosive. Superintendent Diedrick Kahrs says the school practices lock downs like this from time to time, and he is very pleased with how students and staff cooperated.

KOMU will continue to bring you updates as they become available.