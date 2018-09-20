Smoke fills home damaging kitchen off Rangeline Street

COLUMBIA - A supposed fire broke out in a mobile home off of Rangeline Street on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Home owners Wilma and Deron Todd were not home when the Columbia Fire Department was called.

Six units were dispatched to the home, arriving in about four minutes.

The Columbia Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still unknown but could possibly be due to a malfunction with the kitchen stove.

The Columbia Fire Department said the estimated damage to the home is still unknown, but there is significant damage in the kitchen area of the home.

Three dogs were rescued from the home unharmed.

Missouri Pay it Forward Director Sylvia Sprinkle was there when the fire units arrived.

Sprinkle made a call to Red Cross and helped assist Wilma Todd with a place to stay.