Smoke Odor Causes Evacuation of J.C. Penney

COLUMBIA - A customer smelled a smoke odor in J.C. Penney in the Columbia mall Thursday morning.

Mall officials tell KOMU 8 News it caused an evacuation of the store and the Columbia Fire Department was notified by employees. The evacuation lasted about twenty minutes and the fire department was unable to find the source of the odor.

The store was re-opened after officials said it was safe to enter.