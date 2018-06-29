Smokestack Shuts Down Downtown Parkville

PARKVILLE (AP) - City officials cordoned off a section of the Kansas City suburb of Parkville for more than three hours yesterday after a caller raised concerns about a 110-foot-tall smokestack. The smokestack atop the Power Plant Restaurant and Brewery is almost 90 years old. And it has a history of loose tiles falling off of it. But the building owner's engineering firm assured city officials that the smokestack was not in danger of toppling. Many stores and the Power Plant Restaurant were able to reopen later, although some shopkeepers said they lost business. The owner of the former power plant says he already planned to tear down most of the smokestack next month because it's gotten too expensive to maintain.