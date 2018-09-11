Smoking Suspected in Fatal SE Mo. Fire

By: The Associated Press

DEXTER (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman has died in a house fire that investigators believe was caused by smoking.

The Daily Statesman in Dexter reports firefighters found the body of 78-year-old Reta Sue Vanmatre in her home shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. No one else was in the house at the time.

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore says a cigarette apparently started the fire. Vanmatre is believed to have died of smoke inhalation.

Seymore says the Fire Department was alerted by a bracelet whose user can hit a button to summon emergency help.