SNAP Criticizes Archdiocese for Reassigning Priest
ST. LOUIS - The Archdiocese of St. Louis was criticized Thursday for not revealing a priest accused of having nude photos of boys is working here. The assignment of the Rev. Darell Mitchell was defended by the archdiocese and by his former employers at the Diocese of Yakima in Washington state. Mitchell was in Yakima in 2003 when he was accused of having nude pictures of boys on his computer, although he was cleared of any wrongdoing. However, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, said the archdiocese was wrong to welcome Mitchell and to not tell parishioners of the allegations. Mitchell said he was falsely accused.
