SNAP Leader Vows to Fight Records Disclosure

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says the organization will keep fighting a court order to disclose records to an accused priest's defense lawyers, despite a ruling by Missouri's highest court.

SNAP's David Clohessy made those comments on Wednesday, a day after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to intervene on SNAP's behalf.

Last week, Jackson County Circuit Judge Ann Mesle ordered SNAP to disclose records that could include years of emails with victims, journalists and others. The order is related to an abuse lawsuit against the Rev. Michael Tierney and the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.

Defense lawyers sought the documents as evidence that the accuser's attorney violated a gag order by giving details of the case to SNAP.