Snow Brings Rush Hour to a Halt in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A snowstorm that hit the St. Louis region just as rush hour began slowed traffic to a crawl and caused numerous accidents. Kara Price of the Missouri Department of Transportation says 200 trucks are treating the roads. Sections of nearly all major interstates in the region were temporarily closed as snow and ice covered the streets. There were no immediate reports of fatalities. St. Louis City Streets Director Todd Waeltermann says the pavement froze around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. That was coupled with light snow, high winds and frigid temperatures. Dozens of school districts have called off classes. Snow was expected to taper off later Thursday but blowing and drifting snow was expected to make driving hazardous through the afternoon.