Snow Causes Temporary Business Closures

COLUMBIA - The Walmart and Sam's Club on Conley Road closed Thursday due to heavy snow on their roofs.

A representative from Walmart, Inc. said the company was taking precautionary measures by closing the store. The snow caused the buildings to leak. Crews were sent out to remove the snow from the tops of the stores.

Walmart shopper Shannon Arnold was headed to the store to pick up a prescription. Arnold said she was surprised to find out Walmart was closed.

"I've never heard of Walmart closing. Walmart only closes on Christmas Day," Arnold said.

The company representative said the stores should be back open Friday morning at the latest.