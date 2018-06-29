Snow Causing Spin Outs across Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA- Cars littered the shoulders of U.S. 63 near Columbia Tuesday after drivers lost control of their cars on the snowy lanes. The snow had only reached an inch or so in depth by mid-morning, bust still proved to be too much for some drivers.

Most of the accidents that occurred on the highway Tuesday morning were a result of a spin out. One driver, involved in a three-vehicle accident, said he got caught in the accident after the truck in front of him started sliding.

A driver from a different accident said he was watching the clean up of an accident when he then started to slide and landed on the side of the highway.

MoDOT has issued a "no travel advisory" for Tuesday, meaning drivers without a "dire emergency" should stay off the roads.