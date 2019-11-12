Snow, cold weather prompt scattered closings around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Snow, cold weather and some slicks roads prompted scattered closings around mid-Missouri on Monday.
The list of closings/cancelations includes:
- A WAY WITH WORDS & NUMBERS
- DANIEL BOONE REGIONAL LIBRARY BOOKMOBILE STOP IN STURGEON
- CALIFORNIA NUTRITION CENTER
- CENTRALIA SENIOR CENTER
- CENTRO LATINO
- COLE CAMP R-1
- COLUMBIA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
- COLUMBIA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
- COOPER CO. R-4 BUNCETON
- COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH (JEFFERSON CITY)
- FAITH FAMILY CHURCH (FAYETTE)
- FAYETTE R-3
- FULTON BOWLING CENTER
- GASCONADE R-2 OWENSVILLE
- GATEWAY COWBOY CHURCH EVENING WORSHIP
-
HARRISBURG CHRISTIAN CHURCH SENIOR ADULT LUNCHEON
- JOB POINT COLUMBIA
- MID MISSOURI SMART SUPPORT
-
MORGAN CO. R-1 STOVER
- NEW FRANKLIN R-1
- OTTERVILLE R-6
- PRAIRIE HOME R-5
- SENIOR SUNSHINE BOWLING LEAGUE
- VICTORY FELLOWSHIP CHURCH (FULTON)
- WESTMINSTER COLLEGE
- WINDSOR STREET MONTESSORI
