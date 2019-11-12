Snow, cold weather prompt scattered closings around mid-Missouri

17 hours 44 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 10:20:00 AM CST November 11, 2019 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Snow, cold weather and some slicks roads prompted scattered closings around mid-Missouri on Monday.

The list of closings/cancelations includes:

  • A WAY WITH WORDS & NUMBERS
  • DANIEL BOONE REGIONAL LIBRARY BOOKMOBILE STOP IN STURGEON
  • CALIFORNIA NUTRITION CENTER
  • CENTRALIA SENIOR CENTER
  • CENTRO LATINO
  • COLE CAMP R-1
  • COLUMBIA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
  • COLUMBIA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
  • COOPER CO. R-4 BUNCETON
  • COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH (JEFFERSON CITY)
  • FAITH FAMILY CHURCH (FAYETTE)
  • FAYETTE R-3
  • FULTON BOWLING CENTER
  • GASCONADE R-2 OWENSVILLE
  • GATEWAY COWBOY CHURCH EVENING WORSHIP
  • HARRISBURG CHRISTIAN CHURCH SENIOR ADULT LUNCHEON
  • JOB POINT COLUMBIA
  • MID MISSOURI SMART SUPPORT
  • MORGAN CO. R-1 STOVER
  • NEW FRANKLIN R-1
  • OTTERVILLE R-6
  • PRAIRIE HOME R-5
  • SENIOR SUNSHINE BOWLING LEAGUE
  • VICTORY FELLOWSHIP CHURCH (FULTON)
  • WESTMINSTER COLLEGE
  • WINDSOR STREET MONTESSORI

