Snow Disrupts Morning

The heaviest snow has moved to the east, but periods of light snow can be expected until early evening.

There have been numerous reports of accidents throughout Columbia and surrounding areas. MoDot has also closed Interstate 70 west of the Hwy 65 Junction in Saline county. This was due to a jacknifed tractor-trailer. Providence Road on Columbia was shut down between Stadium and Worley for a short time so city workers could plow the road.

The KOMU WeatherPlus team said snow totals ranged from 2 to 7 inches across the area. The highest amounts were in the northeast section of the viewing area. Columbia, so far received around 4 inches. Stay with KOMU WeatherPlus on Mediacom Channel 247 and KOMU.com and watch KOMU News throughout the day for the latest on this winter storm.

Here are some totals we have gotten so far:

Moberly, 5 inches

Mexico, 4-5 inches

Harrisburg, 4-5 inches with 1 foot drifts

Centralia, 4 inches

Columbia, 4 inches

Brunswick, 4 inches

Marshall, 3 inches

Millersburg, 3 inches

Hallsville, 2 inches

Reform, 2 inches

Rhineland, 1/2 inch

Lake of the Ozarks, freezing rain

It is still snowing in many of these locations and we will update the totals throughout the day.