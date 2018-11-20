Snow Doesn't Dampen Everyone's Spirits

COLUMBIA - Many Mid-Missouri kids got a mini vacation this week due to the snow.

With school cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday in many counties this week, kids had plenty of time for sledding.

7-year-old Luqman Sheth spent three hours sledding at Stephen's Lake Park Wednesday and said he loved the snow and sledding.

"I like sledding cause it's like you go so speedy and it's fun," Sheth said.