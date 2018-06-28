Snow Forecast in Mo. Reduced

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Storms packing high winds and heavy downpours hit southern Missouri, yanking down trees and power lines. No injuries have been reported.

The storm system caused wind damage in southeast Missouri late Tuesday and poured nearly an inch of rain in less than an hour in Poplar Bluff. Cape Girardeau County emergency management reported several trees and power lines were also down, with power outages reported in the Sikeston area.

Storms also hit southwest Missouri, where high winds knocked down trees and power lines in Osceola.

A winter weather advisory of snow and blowing snow remains in effect through Wednesday morning for sections of Missouri. The National Weather Service, however, has reduced its forecast of possible snow accumulation in the Kansas City area to about 1 to 2 inches.