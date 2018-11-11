Snow Plows In September

A storm full of snow plows and loaders.

For MODOT worker Joe Fitzpatrick, getting behind the wheel in early September, will make him more prepared when the winter season rolls around.

"You kind of get to know the plow again and pick that back up," Fitzpatrick said. "It's just something you lose through the summer. But we try to stay tuned up."

At the first winter rodeo in seven years, MODOT helped employees refresh their skills.

"Today will help their confidence it also allows them to realize how close they can get to an object," MODOT District Maintenance Engineer Michael Teel said. "Certainly knocking over a cone is more advantageous than a mailbox."

Other activities let workers practice loading and unloading salt, and backing up into alleys. Missouri spends $40,000,000 a year on snow removal, and MODOT wants to make sure that's a load their employees can handle.

MODOT currently spends 25 percent of its budget on snow removal.