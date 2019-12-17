Snow plows will continue to push through the night, early morning

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is going to work through another night of snow to make sure roads are cleared for morning commuters.

A 25-person plow crew reported at 7 p.m. Monday night to continue 24/7 weather response operations, according to public works. Crews have been pretreating, treating and plowing priority routes since before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Public works breaks down streets by priority level. First priority roads are major residential roads and arterial streets for "public safety needs", according to public works. Second priority roads are heavily traveled collector and residential roads, including streets connecting to schools and hospitals. Third priority routes facilitate access to first and second priority routes and residential neighborhoods.

A list of routes is available on the City of Columbia's website.

After the winter storm Sunday, plows focused on second and third priority routes on Monday while the snow held back.

Public Works spokesman Barry Dalton said first priority routes get the most focus during active weather.

"We did get to second priority as well," he said. "All roads are passable by a front wheel drive vehicle which is our goal."

KOMU spoke with Public Works in November after 50 extra miles of third priority routes were added.

The extra routes are to plow neighborhoods quicker and connect plow drivers and commuters to first and second priority routes easier.

The city announced it is sending out another crew Monday night to stay on top of the weather.

"It's very important for us to work all night and make sure priority routes are as good as we can get them before the morning commute," Dalton said.

