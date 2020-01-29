Snow prompts delayed starts, school closures Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Overnight snowfall has prompted a number of school districts in mid-Missouri to close or delay opening.

Jefferson City Public Schools, Blair Oaks and Jamestown are among the schools with a delayed start.

Many districts south of the Missouri River and in the Lake of the Ozarks area have canceled classes for Wednesday. Go here for a complete updated list of closings and delays.

Schools with a delayed start include: