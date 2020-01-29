Snow prompts delayed starts, school closures Wednesday
COLUMBIA - Overnight snowfall has prompted a number of school districts in mid-Missouri to close or delay opening.
Jefferson City Public Schools, Blair Oaks and Jamestown are among the schools with a delayed start.
Many districts south of the Missouri River and in the Lake of the Ozarks area have canceled classes for Wednesday. Go here for a complete updated list of closings and delays.
Schools with a delayed start include:
JEFFERSON CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
HELIAS HIGH SCHOOL
NEW BLOOMFIELD R-3
BLAIR OAKS R-2
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER TAOS
ST. STANISLAUS WARDSVILLE
ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE
CALVARY LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL
PRAIRIE HOME R-5
JAMESTOWN C-1
Schools that have canceled classes include:
COLE COUNTY R-5
CAMDENTON R-3
COLE CAMP R-1
COLE CO R-1 RUSSELLVILLE
DIXON R-1
ELDON R-1
GASCONADE R-2 OWENSVILLE
HIGH POINT R-3
IBERIA R-5
LATHAM R-5
MARIES R-1 VIENNA
MARIES R-2 BELLE
MONITEAU R-1 CALIFORNIA
MORGAN CO. R-1 STOVER
MORGAN CO. R-2 VERSAILLES
OSAGE CO R-3 FATIMA
OTTERVILLE R-6
PILOT GROVE C-4
ST. ELIZABETH R-4
TUSCUMBIA R-3
E.W. THOMPSON STATE SCHOOL
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The capitol dome in Missouri will shine red for the Kansas City Chiefs as the... More >>
in
MIAMI — Brett Veach stands to the side of the Super Bowl's annual media night melee with a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital and Stephens College announced a new partnership Wednesday, aimed at developing a nursing program. “Stephens... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Snowfall overnight and early Wednesday morning is creating slick road conditions around mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Works announced... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Overnight snowfall has prompted a number of school districts in mid-Missouri to close or delay opening. Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association aims to help answer some questions about the state's young medical marijuana... More >>
in
BOONVILLE— Pinnacle Hospital closed its doors in mid-January , and former patients are trying to get their health records. ... More >>
in
SOUTH BEACH - Fans from all over came to Ocean Drive Tuesday to see all the national media outlets talk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Most dogs spend their days playing with toys, getting belly rubs and eating treats. But, one Columbia dog... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT— The first Super Bowl game was played in 1967, a lopsided contest between the Green Bay Packers and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- Cole County is conducting its annual Point in Time Count which identifies the number of homeless people... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Missouri teacher was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for secretly recording videos... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri student Anqi Sun's family lives in Wuhan, China, the place where the coronavirus first started.... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol found 36 pounds of marijuana during a stop along Interstate 70 Monday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, health officials in mid-Missouri warn against public panic. "If there is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The end of May brought devastation for Jefferson City, and simultaneously, severe flooding. The end of January, however,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY—The decline of children covered by Medicaid in Missouri has left some lawmakers questioning the Department of Social Services... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Authorities have identified the man who died Tuesday in a workplace accident involving a retaining wall. ... More >>
in