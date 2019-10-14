Snow This Evening

There will be lull in the snow near midnight before another lighter band moves through overnight. Accumulations will range from an inch around the Lake of the Ozarks to up to 2 inches in the Columbia-Jefferson City area. Some higher accumulations are possible especially to the north of Interstate 70 across northeast Missouri.

The light snow combined with winds gusting to 35 miles per hour will cause near-blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible. The National Weather Service issued a Snow and Blowing Snow Advisory for the entire area through noon on Saturday. Travel overnight into Saturday morning may become treacherous at times.

