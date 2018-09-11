Snowden Claims no Classified Documents were Taken to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former National Security Agency systems analyst Edward Snowden said that he did not take any secret NSA documents to Russia and that intelligence officials in China as well as Russia cannot get access to the documents he had obtained before leaving the United States.

The New York Times reported Thursday that it interviewed Snowden over several days recently via encrypted online communications.

The newspaper reports that Snowden said he handed over all the documents he had to journalists during his stay in Hong Kong.

He said he did not retain copies of the documents and did not take them to Russia because, in his words, "it wouldn't serve the public interest."

Snowden told Times that that he believes he is a whistle-blower who acted in the nation's best interests.