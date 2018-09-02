Snowden Permitted to Leave Moscow Airport, Enter Russia

MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian lawyer for National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden says he has received papers that allow him to leave the transit zone of Moscow' airport and enter Russia pending a decision on his request for asylum in Russia.

Anatoly Kucherena said Thursday that Snowden can now leave Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where he has been stuck since his arrival from Hong Kong on June 23.