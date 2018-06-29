Snowfall Snarls Traffic, Delays Commute

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri motorists woke up Monday to a thin blanket of snow that continued to grow as the morning commute went on. Drivers found roads slick and intersections congested as they made their way to work.

By 9:30 a.m., Columbia Police reported about five accidents in the city. KOMU 8 viewers also reported accidents north of Columbia on U.S. 63 near MO 22, and at I-70 and U.S. 54 in Kingdom City.

Road conditions around much of the are were mainly wet, with some snow and slick spots. One accident left a driver in a ditch, heading onto Grindstone/AC exit from U.S. 63, when his brakes locked up. A tow truck had to retrieve that car from the ditch.