Snowstorm heading to mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Missouri beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday and ending Monday night at 6 p.m.

Crews have been preparing this afternoon for the expected 3-6 inches of snow in Columbia.

Steven Sapp, Columbia Public Works Information Specialist, said the city is fully prepared with this being the first major snowstorm of the year.

Sapp also said some roads are already pretreated with enough salt residue from recent snow storms.

However, this much accumulation of snow provides different problems for downtown areas.

"If we get the amount of snow we're talking about, downtown areas provide a bit of a special challenge for us because we can't just plow the snow to the side," Sapp said. "So we will look into having operations in downtown Columbia Monday."

Sapp said there will be full crews of about 31 plows ready to react as soon as the snow begins to fall.

He said this storm is a bit different than usual due to the predicted snow to span through Monday afternoon. This will cause crews to continue to go over priority routes numerous times.

"Our plan is constantly evolving and changing," Sapp said. "So as we see what's going on, depending on the amount of snow, duration of the snow, how heavy the snow comes down from time to time. All of those can play a role in our plan."

With snow expected to be more than two inches, Sapp said priority routes become snow routes meaning vehicles are not allowed to park on those routes. For a complete list of priority routes and to keep up with the roads, go to comosnow.com.