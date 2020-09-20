Snowy roads bring out MoDOT's new tools

4 years 8 months 1 week ago Saturday, January 09 2016 Jan 9, 2016 Saturday, January 09, 2016 4:27:00 PM CST January 09, 2016 in News
By: Taylor Reid, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Transportation had the chance to use some new equipment for the snowfall Saturday. 

Randy Aulber, MoDOT's Center District Maintenance Engineer, said that a brining truck has become a part of their toolbox. 

"It basically allows us to lay liquid brine down along our interstates," Aulber said. "We think it will give us a different angle at fighting snow and turning it around a little quicker." 

Brine is water saturated with salt, which MoDOT uses and mixes with beet juice to apply on the roads. It is also an organic solution so it does not harm the environment. 

"It gives us a layer of protection down before any snow comes," Aulber said. "In some manners it can help with removal because it creates a bit of a barrier between the snow and existing pavement."

The brine solution can be applied before a storm and can help activate rock salt to clear roads efficiently. 

"Rock salt in general takes liquid to activate it, so [brine] basically gives us the chance during a storm to activate the salt quicker," Aulber said. 

MoDOT evaluates the weather and prepares basic materials during the summer to be adequately prepared for winter. 

Maintenance staff is on call to respond to inclement weather regardless of the day. 

"Once an event comes or a snow event or whatever the case may be, we basically full staff and we're ready to roll," Aulber said. 

Aulber said while MoDOT does everything it can to keep the roadways clear, it is important for drivers to drive cautiously and be prepared for emergency situations. 

This means driving accordingly to the existing weather conditions, stay focused and have an emergency kit with you. 

"Help put [yourself] in the best condition incase something does arise," Aulber said. 

MoDOT watches numerous weather reports to gather information about possible storms or varying conditions. 

Aulber said he hopes to see positive results after the first use of the brining truck. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Four injured after shooting in Jefferson City park
Four injured after shooting in Jefferson City park
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a shooting incident that left four people injured. According to the Jefferson City... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

One person injured in Jefferson City crash
One person injured in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Saturday night. The... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 20 2020 Sep 20, 2020 Sunday, September 20, 2020 5:40:00 AM CDT September 20, 2020 in News

CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
COLUMBIA – While high school football has been happening so far this season in the wake of COVID-19, one part... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:47:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
COLUMBIA – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left lifelong impressions on two Columbia students. The students, a high... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:47:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COLUMBIA - Monday night will likely be a long one for the Columbia City Council as it gets another... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old was fatally shot near the Missouri State University campus in Springfield. ... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

No one injured in Columbia RV fire
No one injured in Columbia RV fire
COLUMBIA - No one was injured in an RV fire in southwest Columbia on Saturday. No injuries have been... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:48:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Jefferson City fire displaces two on Saturday
Jefferson City fire displaces two on Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire at a Jefferson City home displaced two people early Saturday morning. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 9:43:00 AM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "brilliant mind" in a statement Friday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 5:00:00 AM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday , the court announced. She was 87. Ginsburg... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:43:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
(CNN) -- For a father and son, a hug before the first game of football season is a special moment.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:56:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Games for high school football games will become available below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 4 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Marshall Owls taking on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

COVID-19 cases climb in Stover
COVID-19 cases climb in Stover
STOVER - COVID-19 is affecting young and old alike in Morgan County. According to the Morgan County Health Center... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Battle football reacts to game cancellation due to COVID-19 case
Battle football reacts to game cancellation due to COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA — Battle High School canceled its game set for Friday against the Hickman High School Kewpies. Battle announced... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 3:14:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Sports

Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake
Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake
NEAR CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a deadly crash killing a father and son from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 72°
3pm 73°
4pm 75°
5pm 74°