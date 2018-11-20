So-called 'Logo Bandit' Strikes Again

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- It looks like the St. Louis serial bank robber dubbed the "Logo Bandit" for his habit of wearing athletic apparel is at it again.

A Bank of America branch in Warson Woods was robbed Thursday morning. FBI spokeswoman Rebecca Wu says the suspect showed a demand note, but not a weapon. No one was hurt.

It wasn't clear how much money he got away with.

Investigators believe it is the same man who has robbed banks in Kirkwood, Des Peres, Crestwood and two in Clayton since Sept. 6. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to him.