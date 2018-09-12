So'oto Stars as Packers Beat Chiefs

GREEN BAY, WI (AP) -- With most of the Super Bowl champions' marquee players on the sideline, outside linebacker Vic So'oto likely sealed up his roster spot in the Green Bay Packers' 20-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Thursday night's preseason finale.

So'oto, an undrafted free agent out of BYU who ended up in Green Bay after his wife chose among multiple NFL offers, returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown. He had 1 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble.

Packers defensive lineman Howard Green, a 340-pounder, gave the Chiefs a scare when he landed directly on top of starting quarterback Matt Cassel. Aaron Rodgers played just one series for the Packers, throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tom Crabtree.