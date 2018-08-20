Soapbox Derby Races through Columbia

The kids raced boxcars in three separate levels - stock, super stock, and masters. Local companies sponsored the racers. The three winners move on to an all-state race in Ohio.

This year's master's winner told KOMU a little about the racing process.

"You would get situated and fit for your car, and then sometimes you would go down a small hill just to get practice or ready," said Masters Champion Christina Willard. "First, if you've never raced before, they let you go down the hill once just for practice."

Carl Edwards won his first race in the Columbia boxcar derby.