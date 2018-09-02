Sobriety Checkpoint

The Columbia Police Department arrested several people and issued even more warnings overnight at a sobriety checkpoint.

The check point was on Rock Quarry Road near the intersection of Capen Park Drive.

MUPD and the Boone County Sheriff's department helped with the effort.

Law enforcement checked 397 drivers.

Police arrested 26 people and issued about 70 warnings.

11 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

12 Minors in possession of alcohol.

The sobriety checkpoint corresponded with the national "Over the Limit, Under Arrest" anti-impaired driving campaign