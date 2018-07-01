Sobriety Checkpoint Conducted at Providence and Mick Deaver

COLUMBIA - On Friday, September 28, a Sobriety Checkpoint was conducted on Providence Road at Mick Deaver Drive in Columbia. During the checkpoint, approximately 1,322 vehicles were checked. This checkpoint resulted in 17 misdemeanor arrests for driving while intoxicated-alcohol, among nine other misdemeanors, and one felony arrest for the unlawful use of a weapon.

This checkpoint was conducted by the Boone County Sheriff's Department in conjunction with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Columbia Police Department, the University of Missouri Police Department, the Hallsville Police Department and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

The Boone County Sheriff's Department thanks the citizens of Boone County, MO., for their patience and cooperation during the operation.