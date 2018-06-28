Sobriety checkpoints in Camden and Cole counties

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Camden County, Cole County, and the Lake of the Ozarks sometime during the month of August.

As part of "The Drive to ZERO Highway Deaths" campaign, the patrol suggested motorists make sure everyone in their vehicle is wearing their seatbelts properly and those using watercrafts should make sure that everyone in their vessel is wearing an approved life jacket.

In case of an emergency, contact the Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555 or on a cellular device at *55.