Soccer Exhibition Match Planned at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two of the top teams in soccer's English Premier League are coming to St. Louis for an exhibition match.

The St. Louis Cardinals plan a news conference on Friday, and multiple reports say they'll announce that Busch Stadium will host a game on May 23 between Manchester City and Chelsea.

St. Louis has a long soccer heritage but has been hurt in recent years because of the lack of an appropriate venue for big-time matches.

Vicki Bryant, vice president of event services and merchandising for the Cardinals, says the hope is to make a high-profile game an annual event.