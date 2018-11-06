Soccer SummerFest Kicks Off

Eighty teams ranging in ages from under eight to 18-year-olds competed in a three-on-three soccer tournament.

The teams compete for first place in their age group. However players say that having fun and learning new skills is more important than winning.

"It's just fun to hang around with friends, and to kick the ball around. It's not really serious. I mean if you're good, you'll get some medals. It's just fun to kick around," said Adam Ross, a participant.

"We hope that they have a positive experience in competing with each other and sportsmanship. And it's really a great opportunity for people to get together that like soccer to play and learn and have fun," explained Seth Myers, a Senior Information Specialist.

The Show Me state games begin in late July and run from July 21 - July 23, July 28 - July 30, and August 4 - August 6. The deadline to register for basketball and baseball is June 21 and for all other sports is July 1. Click the link to the right of the page for a link to more registration information.