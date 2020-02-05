Soccer Teaches Kids Cooperation

By starting a street soccer league, Eddie Horn hopes to cool off some of the hot, competitive nature in youth sports.

"If you want to expose your kid to a non-threatening environment, New Dimension, street soccer, is definitely a league to consider playing in," he said.

The free program pleases parents like Patti Alewel.

"It's not a competition," she said. "It's just about the children learning how to play, learning conflict resolution, and getting along with each other."

Horn not only tries to teach kids to play soccer, he's also trying to teach them life lessons.

"Conflict-resolution skills are going to benefit you throughout life when you can learn to mediate," he explained. "There's some give-and-take in anything you do. The sooner you learn that, the better off everyone's going to be."

The program helps 6- to 9-year-old kids, as well as their parents.

"Let kids be kids," Alewel said. "You don't need to be really involved in kids and youth sports."

Horn wants New Dimension to continue, although it has funding for only the next five weeks. So, he's asking local businesses for donations to help keep the program alive.