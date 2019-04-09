Social media posts about fight plans send police to Camdenton High School
CAMDENTON - Camdenton police showed a heavy presence at the town's high school on Monday because of social media posts saying fights were planned.
The police department said the posts started after two unrelated lunchroom fights at Camdenton High School on April 4.
Several students had said they were planning to fight, but police said there were no fights or other delinquent behavior.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Tonight at 6 p.m. Columbia's Youth Advisory Council will meet to discuss the Vision Zero Pledge Program. ... More >>
in
CAPITOL HILL - According to a press release from Sen. Josh Hawley's office, Hawley sent letters to Attorney General Bill... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Local female business owners will come together to spread their knowledge and support of their industries. KOPN... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a winter with extreme temperature swings, the Public Works is spending more money than ever to repair... More >>
in
MEXICO - The Audrain County pipeline where a fire raged last month will soon be back in operation. "All... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The newest members of Columbia’s Public School Board were sworn in Monday night. Blake Willbougbhy and Della... More >>
in
CAMDENTON - Camdenton police showed a heavy presence at the town's high school on Monday because of social media posts... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport will close for a week starting Tuesday to make modifications to a runway that's been... More >>
in
WARSAW - The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) downgraded Truman Dam’s safety rating from a four to a two,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Discrimination was the topic at a committee hearing at the Missouri State Capitol Monday. A bill before... More >>
in
(CNN) -- United States Secret Service director Randolph "Tex" Alles is being removed from his position, multiple administration officials tell... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - American Airlines flights will be canceled for a week because of emergency runway construction, the airline said in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's charter schools have missed out on millions of dollars in local funding over the... More >>
in
RIVERVIEW, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis officer is unable to work after a man charged with drunken driving... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Fr. Tolton Catholic High School filled five of its available coaching positions for the 2019-2020 school year, according... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that white Kansas City police officers wrongfully... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A bill before the Missouri House of Representatives on Monday would modify the current law in Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport will host a conference call with City of Columbia staff, FAA officials and airline partners... More >>
in