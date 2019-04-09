Social media posts about fight plans send police to Camdenton High School

CAMDENTON - Camdenton police showed a heavy presence at the town's high school on Monday because of social media posts saying fights were planned.

The police department said the posts started after two unrelated lunchroom fights at Camdenton High School on April 4.

Several students had said they were planning to fight, but police said there were no fights or other delinquent behavior.