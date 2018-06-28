Social Media Reacts to DGB Arrest

COLUMBIA - It was another bad news day for MU football on Thursday as word of freshman wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham's arrest spread on social media throughout the country. Green-Beckham along with freshmen Torey Boozer and Levi Copelin were arrested for marijuana possession Wednesday just before midnight while parked in a lot behind Memorial Stadium.

KOMU 8 has learned that because of the incident a total of five Mizzou players will be suspended for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. In addition to Green-Beckham, Copelin and Boozer, freshmen Harold Brantley and Brandon Holifield have also been suspended.

Brantley and Holifield were not arrested but were involved in Wednesday's incident and are facing the same team discipline.

Here's a look at how people across social media reacted to today's news of Green-Beckham's arrest.

[&amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="http://storify.com/komunews/social-media-reacts-to-dgb-arrest" mce_href="http://storify.com/komunews/social-media-reacts-to-dgb-arrest" target="_blank"&amp;amp;amp;gt;View the story "Social Media Reacts to DGB Arrest" on Storify&amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;gt;]