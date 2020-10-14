Social Security checks to increase by 1.3% in 2021

19 hours 49 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 1:12:33 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News
By: Jeanne Sahadi, CNN Business

(CNN) -- Come January 2021, the roughly 70 million people who receive Social Security will see a 1.3% increase in their benefit payments to account for the rising cost of living, the Social Security Administration announced Tuesday.

That means the average monthly check for retirees will increase by $20 to $1,543, the agency said. However, the extra $20 a month for many seniors on low fixed incomes may not go as far they need, given the rising cost of groceries and other expenses as a result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the average monthly check for those receiving Social Security disability benefits will rise by $16 to $1,277.

The maximum Social Security check retirees can receive every month -- if they start collecting benefits at their full retirement age -- will go up by $137 to $3,148. The retirement age is now 67 for those born in 1960 or later.

The agency also announced new taxable income thresholds on which American workers will owe the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax.

Starting next year, the first $142,800 of one's wages will be subject to that tax, up from $137,700 currently.

For those who are self-employed, they would owe 12.4% in payroll taxes up to that amount because they would owe both the employee (6.2%) and the employer (6.2%) portions of the payroll tax. But they will get to deduct the employer portion on their federal income taxes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

The Zogg Fire is fully contained after claiming 4 lives and scorching more than 50,000 acres
The Zogg Fire is fully contained after claiming 4 lives and scorching more than 50,000 acres
(CNN) — The devastating Zogg Fire, which killed four people and scorched more than 50,000 acres in Northern California's Shasta... More >>
27 minutes ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:34:38 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings... More >>
52 minutes ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:10:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls on Thursday night after cancellation of second debate
Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls on Thursday night after cancellation of second debate
Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall with NBC News on Thursday night, the network... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:11:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

One injured in Jefferson City shooting early Wednesday morning
One injured in Jefferson City shooting early Wednesday morning
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is currently investigating an early-morning shooting at a gas station, which resulted... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 6:45:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Boonville school district to hold special meeting Wednesday night
Boonville school district to hold special meeting Wednesday night
BOONVILLE — The Boonville R-1 School District Board of Education is holding a special session meeting Wednesday evening. The... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:58:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Oct. 14
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Oct. 14
CPS students wanting to switch to all-virtual learning must get on waiting list Families in Columbia Public Schools who... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Citizens Police Review Board to discuss 2019 vehicle stop data
Citizens Police Review Board to discuss 2019 vehicle stop data
COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board will discuss the 2019 vehicle stop data Wednesday evening. Missouri Attorney General... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:44:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

CPS students wanting to switch to all-virtual learning must get on waiting list
CPS students wanting to switch to all-virtual learning must get on waiting list
COLUMBIA - Families in Columbia Public Schools who want their children to switch from in-person classes to all-virtual learning must... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:24:04 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Pfizer to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12
Pfizer to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12
(CNN) -- Drugmaker Pfizer has plans to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 12, and... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7:52:36 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

CPS discrepancy with progress reports
CPS discrepancy with progress reports
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools recently sent out progress reports, but many students received inaccurate reports showing a higher failure... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7:47:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is outsourcing contact tracing to private companies as part of the effort to contain the... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:54:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids' vitamins
Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids' vitamins
POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — The police chief in a small eastern Missouri town is warning that illegal drugs found on... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Mexico man pleads guilty to possessing 65 stolen firearms
Mexico man pleads guilty to possessing 65 stolen firearms
JEFFERSON CITY – A Mexico man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing stolen firearms taken during the burglary... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

CPS' decision to allow elementary students to return to class leaves some parents concerned
CPS' decision to allow elementary students to return to class leaves some parents concerned
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to switch some students from online learning to in-person... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
AP - The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Florida football pauses team activities, set to play Missouri next Saturday
Florida football pauses team activities, set to play Missouri next Saturday
GAINESVILLE, FL- The University of Florida football program has paused team activities as of Tuesday afternoon due to an increase... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered three of the five Michigan men accused of plotting to... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Moberly boys soccer games canceled for rest of week
Moberly boys soccer games canceled for rest of week
MOBERLY- Moberly High School boys soccer will not play its regularly scheduled games this week, according to a press release... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 56°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 65°
11am 70°
12pm 75°
1pm 78°