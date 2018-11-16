Social Security Goes Electronic

JEFFERSON CITY - People who receive checks from Social Security and other government benefits in the mail, are switching to get payments electronically. The federal government is requiring all payments to go directly into bank accounts or be transferred onto debit cards for those without bank accounts.

It's estimated that 90 percent of people already receive social security payments electronically. The government fears that the other ten percent are hesitant because they are senior citizens without the internet.

Jefferson City residents like Nick Mercer who receives his checks through direct deposit say that those who are hesitant shouldn't be fearful because, "the process is so much easier."

The changes will affect those receiving Social Security, veterans' benefits, railroad pensions and federal disability payments. The switch to electronic transfers is expected to save the government $120 million per year and save Social Security $1 billion over the next ten years.

To switch to receive Social Security and government benefit checks electronically, you should visit your local Social Security Office.