Social Security Opens New Hearing Office in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Social Security Administration opened a new office Tuesday to cut down on the backlog of disability cases currently awaiting a hearing. The office is at 3402 Buttonwood Drive in Columbia.

The move is aimed to improve service to Missouri residents with disabilities. In a news release, the deputy commissioner of Social Security, Carolyn W. Colvin, said the added capacity of the hearing office will allow the administration to further reduce processing times and get decisions to Missouri residents sooner.

In 2007, the the average processing time of hearings in Missouri took 512 days. This year, the processing time is currently an average of 441 days. Colvin said the addition of the new hearing office will continue to decrease the average processing time.

The hearing office will have eight administrative law judges and 43 support staff. The office will serve residents in Columbia, Jefferson City, Kirksville, Macon, Moberly, Rolla, and Sedalia. The office will also service the counties of Benton, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Macon, Moniteau, Pettis, Phelps, Saline and Randolph.