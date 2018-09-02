Soft Surroundings, New Jobs in Mexico

The company said it wants to keep growing.

1605 Elmwood used to be the home of a shoe factory.

Now, Mexico employees of the Soft Surroundings company are excited for their new jobs.

The ribbon cutting ceremony at the Soft Surroundings distribution center brought a lot of excitement for the community.

With help from a $150,000 Ameren grant, Soft Surroundings is growing at 35 percent a year.

Ameren gave the grant because of its 2000 rate settlement where Ameren pledged $9 million over five years to create jobs within the state.

"If you're growing at 35 percent a year, that's going to create additional need for space, it's also going to create an additional need for employment," said David Boone with Mexico economic development. "I would suspect by this summer, I wouldn't be surprised if the company is pulling over 200 people."

The company started about six years ago.

This is the first time Soft Surroundings will have a facility to itself.

Soft Surroundings once shared the facility with Home Decorators, but when Home Depot purchased Home Decorators, Soft Surroundings decided to stay in Mexico.

Employees think this can mean big things.

"I hope it means everything," said Robin Sheldon Soft Surroundings President. "We're going to do the best that we can to make sure that the workforce for Soft Surroundings is treated as well as we treat our customers."

The St. Louis based company specializes in beauty care , bedding, and women's clothes.

Customers, employees, and Mexico residents see the opening of the new center as a good fit in all sizes.

Sheldon said she would like to see Soft Surroundings double it's business in the next year.