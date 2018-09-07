Softball Adds Two for 2012

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri softball team announced the signings of two standout high school softball players who have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their playing careers at Mizzou. Joining the Tiger roster in 2010 will be Emily Crane (Troy, Mo.) and Sarah Moore (Chino Hills, Calif.)

"We are all excited about Emily and Sarah joining our program at Mizzou," said Earleywine. "Both of them had many other choices, and deservedly so. We feel like they will fit in and compete for starting positions right away. I thank my staff for all of their hard work and persistence in this process."

Why Emily Chose Mizzou: "I chose Mizzou for a few reasons. One, being that I have grown up a Tiger fan as my family went there as well. Two, for the wonderwful atmosphere and awesome coaching staff that comes with the top-of-the-line campus! Who wouldn't want to be a Tiger?"

Chose Mizzou Over: Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Northwestern

Why Sarah Chose Mizzou: "Mizzou offers great educational opportunities and the softball coaching staff and team are wonderful. It's a new experience to go to school across the country, and it just feels like another home away from home."

Chose Mizzou Over: Texas, Cal State Fullerton