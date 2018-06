Softball Fall Season Wraps Up on Friday

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou softball team will wrap up its fall season with one more doubleheader on Friday. They face Jefferson County Community College at 3:30 p.m. and immediately follow that game with a matchup against Lindenwood.

The Tigers pushed their fall record to 6-0 last Friday. They beat St. Louis Community College 7-0 then followed it up with a victory over Iowa Central Community College, 11-2.