Softball Pitcher Puts it All In Perspective

Too often sports casters talk about an event as a battle. Or call a contest do or die. When in reality we all know,  it's just a game.

The Salisbury softball team lost in the district championship this year.

It still bothers the teams star pitcher Chelsea Fuemmeler, but she's able to put it in perspective. It's a miracle she even pitched in the game.

The Fuemmler family knows about miracles.

 "We don't know why we received such a miracle we're just an ordinary middle class family," said Chelsea's mom, Cathy Fuemmeler.

Chelsea Fuemmeler is a three time all-state pitcher for Salisbury softball team,  a straight A student, and a cancer survivor.

Doctors first found a tumor on Chelsea's fourth birthday.

 "You had to pretend to be all happy and celebrating when you weren't sure if that was going to be her last birthday party,"  said Cathy.

 "Devastating. I don't think words can really describe it. It's just an emotional roller coaster," said Chelsea's dad John Fuemmler.

Chelsea needed surgery on a tumor. The operation removed a kidney, and  65 weeks of radiation followed.

She went into remission for six months, but the cancer came back. This time in the lining of her lung, and doctors removed a lobe.

 "She had 10 days of radiation where she was strapped down and then we did another year of intense chemotherapy," said Cathy.

Doctors thought the Fuemmler's were facing a third round of cancer when Chelsea pulled off her biggest victory.

"I don't know what you did but it's just gone. It just disappeared," said Cathy.

"When they said it's gone that was amazing. That's the best. Better than any win you can get," said John.

The entire battle is a blur to Chelsea now.

But she's blown away when she thinks about what she went through.

 "Maybe when my mom started reading the story I was like. Wow that's a lot of stuff," said Chelsea.

After beating cancer, Chelsea started playing softball and beating opponents.

 "Softball's my life," said Chelsea

 "It's inside you. Losing's just not an option. You like to win, but that's what you expect. You expect to win," said John of his daughter.

 "Every day is a miracle and when she's out on that mound and you're thinking my gosh what she went through and you just count your blessings," said Cathy.

Blessings with little reminders. Surgery left her with scars she'll wind up with for life.

 "They've always been there.  I've never known them not to be there. So, you look at someone else's stomach and it's like you don't have one of those. I thought everyone did."

 "It's kinda like battle scars and she was in a war and she won," said Cathy

Chelsea came away from her fight with a lesson learned.

 "To cherish life because of what I went through instead of harping on the little things that really don't make a difference," said Chelsea.

Chelsea says she always wanted a yellow jeep wrangler, and dad agreed to get her one if she gets a college scholarship.

Chelsea signed the papers to pitch for Illinois-Chicago this week.

Chelsea helped Salisbury win a state championship in her freshman season.  Her older sister Kenya pitches for the Notre Dame softball team.

