Softball Wins Both Big 12 Weekly Awards

COLUMBIA -- For the fifth time in program history and second time this season, the Missouri softball team has captured both the Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Pitcher of the Week awards for the week of April 2-8. Senior Ashley Fleming was selected as Player of the Week for the second time in her career, while redshirt junior Chelsea Thomas was named Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season and 11th time in her career.

Fleming shined over the weekend, helping Mizzou take 2-of-3 at No. 3 Texas by hitting safely in all three games. She finished the series with a .600 batting average (6-for-10), hitting one homer and driving in eight of the team's 16 RBI. Fleming posted a .667 on base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage in the three games.

Thomas picked up wins in two of the team's three games at Texas, working through some rough innings as she faced her toughest challenge of the season. After a heartbreaking loss on Thursday night, Thomas bounced back and helped the Tigers even the series in an 11-4 win on Friday. Though she gave up 12 hits, seven of them stayed on the infield. She also struck out 12 batters, her second-highest total of the season. On Saturday, she dominated, tossing a complete game shutout with just five hits allowed and nine strikeouts. Of the 24 hits she allowed in the three games, 12 were of the infield variety. Thomas is now 16-4 on the season with a 0.97 ERA.

Missouri kicks off a five-game homestand this Wednesday with a non-conference matchup against Northern Iowa. First pitch from University Field will be at 4 p.m. CT. The Tigers will honor the military with their annual Military Appreciation Day, as all military personnel get in free with their military ID.