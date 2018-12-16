Software problem blamed for erroneous tax bills

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A software problem is blamed for an error that caused tax bills with overcharges to be sent to nearly 380,000 homeowners and businesses in St. Louis County last week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported by Wednesday of this week, at least 1,600 taxpayers had already filed returns. They'll receive refund checks.

The county says the miscues showed up on tax rates for county road and bridge funding, school taxes in the Parkway and Clayton districts and Clayton personal property tax notices.

Collector of Revenue Mark Devore apologized for the inconvenience.