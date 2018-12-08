Soggy park grounds forces changes in July 4 celebrations

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Rains and high water have made for soggy park grounds near the St. Louis area, forcing changes in plans for some Independence Day celebrations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that organizers are keeping a watchful eye on the forecast as the weekend approaches.

In St. Charles, high water on the Missouri River have caused one change to this year's Riverfest celebration in Frontier Park.

The Riverfest carnival will move to Bishop's Landing. The change was being made because the high water table would prevent safe installation of heavy equipment in Frontier Park.

In Webster Groves, a carnival was moved from the fields at Memorial Park, which was determined to be too wet. The carnival will be held from Wednesday through Saturday at the school district parking lot.