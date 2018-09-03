Soil and Parks Tax Up for Renewal

The tax brought in $82 million last year.

"It provides grants on a matching basis for farmers to do projects on their land and, over the years since the tax went into effect, it's funded 150,000 projects," Flader added.

However, a group called Grass Roots Organizing said any sales tax is a burden on the poor.

"We oppose all sales tax because it's a very regressive tax," said GRO's Robin Acree.

Voters first passed Missouri's parks and soils tax in 1984. If they renew it next Tuesday, the tax will be in effect until 2016.