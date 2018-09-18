Solar eclipse could affect your pet's behavior

COLUMBIA - I've had numerous questions about the effects the upcoming total solar eclipse may have on pets and animals. Here's the scoop:

Is there a safety concern? Not particularly. Animals know not to look at the sun - that won't change on the day of the eclipse. Their eyes will be okay. Remember, the only reason it's a safety concern for humans is because many people will look at the sun during the partial eclipse and without proper protection it will damage our eyes.

However, animals may become scared or anxious due to the shadows and the event in general, so it may be a smart idea to have them on a leash if outdoors.

How will animals react? Many will act as if it is nighttime and begin their evening activities and preparations. Birds, bats, frogs and others have been documented as acting as if it is dusk, nighttime, and dawn around totality. This can be very interesting to watch - so be on the lookout! Your pets may even act as if it is nighttime.

