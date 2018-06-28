Solar Powered Cars Hit Jefferson City

But the cars will only be there for two hours. The cars are from the American Solar Challenge.

In an effort to showcase efforts of the racers and celebrate science, Missouri's D-N-R is hosting an innovation fair on the front lawn of the Capitol today from 1 to 6 in the afternoon. At some point the solar cars will come through the checkpoint in front and hang around for a couple hours before heading to the next stop.

The challenge is a week long race where top engineering and science technology students design, build, and race cross country in solar powered cars from Tulsa to Chicago. Tuesday's checkpoint is the second of three in Missouri. If you miss the action Tuesday, you can find the cars in Rolla Wednesday.