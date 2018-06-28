Soldier Finds Comforts at Home

With help from Pilot Grove residents, the Chapel Rouge Chapter of the Red Hat Society turned a house into a home. When Fann returned from Iraq, the town was quiet, but the homecoming was not. She just finished a year-long tour with the U.S. Army Reserves. When the feisty 51-year-old left Pilot Grove last year, she left her new house that needed tending to. It's one of the original homes in Pilot Grove and is more than 100 years old, so it needed repairs. That's when Fann's friends, the Red Hatters, came to the rescue.

"And so she didn't have any carpets, it was the bare floors. And uh, there was no curtains, and no shades and no, and the walls needed to be painted and plumbing needed to be fixed," Red Hatter Anik Sterk says.

This group of women over 50 wanted to make sure Fann had a cozy place to come home to.

"They even unpacked stuff and, and decorated," Fann says.

"We wanted to tell her how much we enjoyed her going and laying her life down so we could have fun," Sterk says.

Fann says being home takes some getting used to.

"It's just, you know, the little things that you never think about until they aren't there," she says.

Fann plans to enjoy her time at home and just relax. She's still in the Army Reserves and plans to use the money to pay for her nursing degree.