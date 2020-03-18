Soldier from Springfield Killed in Afghanistan

SPRINGFIELD - The U.S. Army says a Springfield man was one of four soldiers killed in an attack in Afghanistan.



The Army announced Tuesday that 24-year-old Special Agent Joseph M. Peters and the three other soldiers died Sunday in Kandahar Province when their unit was hit by an improvised explosive device.



Peters was assigned to the 5th Military Police Battalion from Vicenza, Italy. He was a special agent assigned to the 286th Military Police Detachment.



He served two deployments in Iraq before being assigned to Afghanistan.



Peters is survived by a wife and 20-month-old son.