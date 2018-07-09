Soldier from Weatherby Lake Dies in Afghanistan

WEATHERBY LAKE, Mo. (AP) -- A soldier from Weatherby Lake has died after being injured in an attack in Afghanistan.



The Department of Defense said that 26-year-old Staff Sgt. Jeremy A. Katzenberger died Tuesday in Paktika province, Afghanistan. He was injured when insurgents attacked his unit with small arms fire.



Katzenberger was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Ga.